Ehlinger resuscitates Longhorns

Sam Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Texas excised the frustrations of a disappointing regular season with a dominant 38-10 win over No. 12 Utah in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night at San Antonio.

After a 10-win season in 2018 set up a Top 10 ranking to start 2019, Texas underwhelmed in a season the Longhorns expected to contend for the Big 12 title. Instead, they ended the year with both the offensive and defensive coordinators getting replaced.

For one game at least, Texas (8-5) wiped all that away with a bruising and convincing win over a Utah team that only a month ago was on the verge of making the College Football Playoff.

The Utes (11-3) didn't get there after they were swamped in the Pac-12 title game by Oregon and perhaps struggled to shake off the heartbreak of what could have been.

Willie Tyler, a 2017 graduate of Racine Lutheran High School, is a red-shirt offensive lineman this season for Texas.

Liberty Bowl

NO. 21 NAVY 20, KANSAS STATE 17: Bijan Nichols kicked a 23-yard field goal with two seconds remaining and Navy capitalized on a fourth-down gamble in the final minute to beat Kansas State at Memphis, Tenn.