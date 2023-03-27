RACINE — The annual Eggstravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
People are invited to gather the little ones and enjoy an Easter-themed day. Children can bring their own basket for a hunt for cluck-cluck doors throughout the zoo to collect candy, and stop by the trunk hunt with local businesses handing out goodies. Activities will include cookie and egg decorating and egg crafts. Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $5 and there will be creature features, bounce houses and $2 choo train rides.
The event is included with zoo admission of $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and older and $9 for ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.