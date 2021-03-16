Eggstravaganza at Racine Zoo April 3

RACINE — The annual Eggstravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

This Easter-themed event includes a hunt for cluck-cluck doors throughout the zoo to collect candy, trunk hunt (Easter style trunk-or-treat), cookie decorating to go, egg decorating to go and crafts to go. Children should bring an Easter basket. Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $5.

Zoo admission is $10, $9 for seniors 62 and older, $8 for ages 3-15 and $5 for military (with ID). There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

