Eggstravaganza at Racine Zoo April 16

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — Eggstravaganza is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Children should bring their own basket. Activities include a hunt for cluck-cluck doors throughout the zoo to collect candy; trunk hunt (Easter style trunk-or-treat); and cookie, egg decorating and crafts to go. Photos with Easter Bunny will be available for $5.

Zoo admission is $11, $10 for ages 62 and older, $9 for ages 3-15 and $5 for military. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

