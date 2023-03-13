RACINE —Hope City Church will host the second annual SENSE-ational Egg Hunt for families of children with special needs on Saturday, April 1, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

This is a family-centered event focusing on active participation for children with various disabilities or limitations. Participants will have the opportunity to hunt for 3,000 eggs and explore sensory areas in a stress-free, accepting space. Children with special needs, along with their siblings and parents/guardians can participate in this hunt.

The day will be comprised of four different time slots — 10-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Each 45-minute time slot will bring the children through the story of Easter while hunting for eggs. Participants will have an opportunity to explore areas of touch, taste, smell, sound and sight through sensory-driven activities. Some of the activities included are cookie decorating, making egg shakers, exploring sensory bins and taking a moment to stop for prayer. For the sense of sight, there are even opportunities to hunt for eggs in a special blacklight room. Each station will have an activity leader, activity crew and sanitation crew.

Registration is required for the free event; go to https://bit.ly/SENSE-ational.