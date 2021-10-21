Edward L Gamble Jr.

Nearly $150,000 in cash, nearly a pound-and-a-half of marijuana, more than one-fifth of a pound of cocaine and a 1-year-old child in a bathtub were allegedly found in a College Avenue apartment by police officers who went to the home following a report of a civic dispute.
The warrants were located in the 1000 block of Williams Street, the 2000 block of St. Claire Street, the 2300 block of Green Street, the 900 block of Marquette Street and the 3500 block of Victory Avenue. The warrants were the culmination of an eight-month-long investigation into local drug trafficking organization "Bag Boys."
A "large amount" of controlled substances, currency and weapons were reported to have been found after a large operation in the greater Racine area Wednesday morning that involved local, state, federal and out-of-state law enforcement.