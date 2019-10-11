Edward-Kirk.jpg
Edward J. Kirk, Richmond, Ill., possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession of THC, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping.

