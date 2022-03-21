 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eduardo A. Flores

Eduardo Flores

Eduardo (aka Cachetes) A. Flores, 1400 block of Geneva Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).

