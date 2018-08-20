Edrick L. Futch 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Edrick L. Futch, 1600 block of Center Street, Racine, operate a motor vehicle while revoked. Subscribe to Breaking News! Get breaking news stories sent to you as the they develop! Sign Up! I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Teen charged in Hamilton Street shooting incident Man allegedly sells drugs in front of deputy, crashes car in chase Woman out on bail reportedly steals unicorn pen, LED tweezers Man reportedly steals beer, drinks some while officers chase him Bicycling teen shot, robbed on Phillips Avenue promotion Vote now in the Best of Racine County contest! Where do you go for your morning coffee? promotion Special coverage: Evicted in Racine An in-depth series examining evictions in the city of Racine. Tell us what you think Whom do you support for governor? You voted: Scott Walker Tony Evers Other Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.