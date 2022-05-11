Editorial: Can a cartoon character turn you LGBT? Kansas’ Sen. Roger Marshall seems to think so

It’s becoming clearer by the day that the Republican Party is betting that animus toward LGBT Americans is a big winner this election year. Now Kansas’ junior senator is taking his culture war fight to Hollywood — and making it about kids.

Roger Marshall led four fellow GOP senators in sending a letter to the board of the TV Parental Guidelines — a congressionally mandated consortium that provides content ratings for television shows — asking it to update its criteria for the warnings it puts on children’s programming. Citing “parents raising legitimate concerns on sexual orientation and gender identity content on children’s TV shows,” the letter evokes “the motivations of hypersexualized entertainment producers striving to push this content on young audiences,” calling the creators “suspect at best and predatory at worst.”

Pretty heavy charges. When a Star reporter asked for a list of this nefarious programming, the examples included Netflix’s cartoon “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” and Nickelodeon’s “Danger Force.” Also, a Pixar job listing for an actor and the fact that Disney airs a public service ad.

The glue holding all this offensive content together? Transgender people. Some of them young.

The clear point of Marshall’s letter is the ridiculous idea that kids seeing LGBT characters on screen might just turn them. When he warns darkly about “modeling behavior” that influences children, he’s confusing depicting sexual situations with simply featuring people who aren’t heterosexual or gender-conforming.

Nobody is having sex on the shows and TV spot Marshall’s office highlights. The programs simply acknowledge the fact that there exist people outside gender or sexual orientation norms by showing them.

Caitlyn Jenner, likely the most famous out transgender person today, is a highly conservative Republican. In an especially moving part of her coming out on a 2015 Diane Sawyer special, she talked about keeping the secret she’d recognized in early childhood until retirement age. “I would say I’ve always been very confused with my gender identity since I was this big,” she said, holding her hand a couple feet above the floor.

LGBT people learn who they are on their own timetables. Jenner knew she was different at 8 or 9. Some people don’t realize they aren’t so straight after all until they’ve had three kids and hit middle age.

Did the generations of children who watched Bugs Bunny pin back a blond wig and squeeze into a pencil skirt to pull one over on Elmer Fudd all turn into cross-dressers?

