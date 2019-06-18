Malcolm Berko’s investment column “Taking Stock” is included in today’s additional section “Hmmm… Perspectives for the Curious Mind.” Berko, whose career spanned 40 years, passed away last week after this section was printed. The columns included in the section are the latest that he penned.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

