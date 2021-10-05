 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edilberto C Arias

Edilberto C Arias

Edilberto Arias

Arias

Edilberto C Arias, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, sexual intercourse with child, possession of child pornography, exposing a child to harmful material.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News