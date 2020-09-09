Eco-Justice extends fall festival to seven days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, will extend its 14th annual Fall Festival from the traditional third Sunday of September to fill the week of Sept. 20-27.

“Due to COVID-19 we cannot have 500 people on our property, so we are presenting a hybrid of activities, some virtual and some on-site, throughout the week, all while following proper safety precautions," said Sister Rejane Cytacki, executive director. "People will still see many Fall Festival favorites like our gift shop, pie and chili sales, sweepstakes and educational demos. But we are excited to offer some new fest activities like Yoga with Alpacas, farm tours with a hayride, and a virtual Eco-J-themed Trivia night."

A large part of the Fall Festival will include educational demonstrations including wool spinning and felting with alpaca fiber, butter and jam making, and bee-keeping. This year the demos will be available to watch online for a suggested donation comparable to the normal entry fee. In addition, there will be a video on vermiculture, storytime in the treehouse, garden tours, animal talks and a special video honoring the Eco-Justice Center’s founding sisters. Videos will be available through October.