Eco-Justice extends fall festival to seven days

CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, will extend its 14th annual Fall Festival from the traditional third Sunday of September to fill the week of Sept. 20-27.
“Due to COVID-19 we cannot have 500 people on our property, so we are presenting a hybrid of activities, some virtual and some on-site, throughout the week, all while following proper safety precautions," said Sister Rejane Cytacki, executive director. "People will still see many Fall Festival favorites like our gift shop, pie and chili sales, sweepstakes and educational demos. But we are excited to offer some new fest activities like Yoga with Alpacas, farm tours with a hayride, and a virtual Eco-J-themed Trivia night."
A large part of the Fall Festival will include educational demonstrations including wool spinning and felting with alpaca fiber, butter and jam making, and bee-keeping. This year the demos will be available to watch online for a suggested donation comparable to the normal entry fee. In addition, there will be a video on vermiculture, storytime in the treehouse, garden tours, animal talks and a special video honoring the Eco-Justice Center’s founding sisters. Videos will be available through October.
Favorite Fall Festival foods will be sold frozen to cook at home, like homemade pies in either strawberry-rhubarb, apple or blueberry, as well as four-bean vegetarian chili and white bean chicken chili. Food items can be pre-ordered through Facebook Messenger at facebook.com/EcoJusticeCenter.
The Eco-J gift shop will have assorted jams and jellies, Eco-J honey, Eco-J T-shirts and hoodies, alpaca felted items, animal-themed face masks and puzzles, hand-knit scarves and hats, and more. Special gift shop hours are from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Sept. 20; 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, and 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Sept. 27. Masks are required.
Guided farm tours are also available, including a hayride and animal encounters on Sept. 20, 26 and 27. Timed tickets are required with timeslots available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit ecojusticecenter.org to register. Cost is $20 per family or up to nine people.
A very limited silent auction of just 10 items will be offered via Facebook. Bidding opens Sept. 20 and closes Sept. 25. Auction items include an Eco-J brick oven pizza party, farm fresh eggs for a year, a kid’s party on the farm, hot shop glass, Racine Raku, Milaeger’s gift card and more.
On Sept. 22 the annual Fall Equinox celebration will be livestreamed and the public is invited to join virtually.
A virtual Eco-J-themed trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Registration is $10 per person and includes a free gift.
The Eco-J Farm Stand will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, offering fresh produce grown on-site by the youth farm corps interns.
Two sessions of Yoga with the Alpacas are offered on Sept. 26. Admission is $20.
Tickets for the annual $1,000 sweepstakes are available online and the winner will be announced at 4 p.m. Sept. 27.
For more information and for event registration, visit ecojusticecenter.org.
