Eco-Justice Center welcomes spring with events

CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, will hold a Spring Equinox Celebration, followed by the first-ever Open Barn event on Sunday, March 20.

The center will mark the coming warmth of spring with a bonfire lighting and reflection and contemplate the changing seasons through seed planting activities for the whole family. Attendees are encouraged to explore the grounds or stop by the new gift shop.

The Spring Equinox Celebration will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Guests are then invited to stick around until 4:30 p.m. for the Open Barn event.

Eco-J is seeking volunteers to serve on several committees or serving on the Board of Directors. Guests can take a tour of the grounds and hear from MaryLynn Conter Strack, executive director. Participants will learn about the goals for the various committees and how to contribute their time and talents to the center's mission. The committees that will be discussed at the event include Board of Directors; Finance Committee; Fund, Development and Marketing Committee; Buildings, Grounds and Animal Husbandry Committee; Program Committee; and Discovery Days Committee

There is a suggested donation of $5 for the free event. For more information, go to ecojusticecenter.org.

