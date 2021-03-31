Easter food giveaway is April 3

RACINE — For the first time, a community Dan & Ray Easter meal giveaway is planned between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supply runs out today at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. It will be held as a drive through/pickup in the parking lot.

The food will be handed out cold and still in factory packaging, in contrast to the normally hot and ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals given out. The grab-and-go meal for four or more people will include ham, vegetables, rolls, dessert and water.

The giveaway was organized by Dan Johnson, owner of Danny’s Meats, and Ray Stibeck, owner of Route 20 restaurant in Yorkville, who have been putting Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks together for 11 years. The two wanted to keep striving to do something good for the community for Easter.

