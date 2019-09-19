I find it unfortunate that the topic of Medicaid expansion is raising its ugly head again. It is common knowledge that the U.S. as a whole is spending twice the money on health care (with worse outcomes) than other developed countries. In looking at research on this issue the following holds true:

  • 70% of Wisconsinites are in favor of the expansion.
  • In states that have implemented the expansion, infant mortality has decreased while in Wisconsin it has increased.
  • Medicaid expansion lowers premium in the private insurance market.
  • Expanding eligibility to an additional 82,000 residents with income between 100% and 138% percent of the federal poverty level saves all of us money.
  • Allow Wisconsin to access an additional $1 billion in federal funding (our federal tax dollars returning to us) and saves over $324 million in state taxpayer dollars.
  • Would increase payments to hospitals and clinics, preserving access to needed care, especially in rural areas.
  • Significant death reduction and improved overall health.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Expanding Medicaid is a no-brainer. It’s both morally correct and fiscally responsible. So what are we missing? The answer is a Republican majority that apparently doesn’t “get it.” Please be proactive and contact your legislators and tell them to follow the wishes of the voters and pass Medicaid expansion now!

Linda Eastburg, Burlington

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments