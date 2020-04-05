Earnings rising: Racine County led U.S. in one-year percentage increase

The rise in earnings comes during a time when the employment picture has actually gotten worse, with higher jobless rates than the last half of 2018.

But, Cloutier pointed out, “the earnings data capture the pay of people who actually have earnings. If someone becomes unemployed and their earnings go to zero, that $0 is not averaged into the overall weekly earnings average.”

He also said: “Once we start getting down to the county level, individual changes at the firm level can have a large impact. They may represent a part of a trend or they may be transitory and represent something idiosyncratic to a particular firm.”

Tom McDonald, a senior economist with the BLS Economic Analysis and Information Department in Chicago, made a similar point. If a large employer made a large payout to its employees, as bonuses or via profit sharing, that could skew average earnings higher.

“So, these things happen,” he said.

The average can also be yanked upward by one extremely wealthy person, McDonald said. The average of one community in northern Illinois shot through the ceiling, he said, when a famous professional athlete who lived there scored a huge contract.

More hours, more per hour