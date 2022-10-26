 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earnest Phillips

Earnest Phillips, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).

