RACINE— One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a house fire on the 2400 block of Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
The Racine Fire Department responded to the report of the fire at a single-story house at 4 a.m. Two men live at the address, and one alerted the other after discovering the fire and calling 911.
When Engine 5 arrived about five minutes later, the two men were outside, and firefighters reported heavy fire showing from a bay window at the front of the house.
The crew of Engine 5 first directed hose streams through windows before entering the home to attack and extinguish the fire, which took about half an hour.
Twenty-one firefighters responded to the blaze and no injuries were reported.
The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene, with We Energies securing utilities.
According to RFD, the origin of the fire is still under investigation but foul play is not suspected.
Damage to the structure was estimated to be about $75,000, with $30,000 in damage to contents.
