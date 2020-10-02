Early-bird Thiem, Halep advance to 4th round at French Open

Still, waking up in the players' bio-secured hotel at 7 a.m. for the first match on Friday on Chatrier, he was taken aback that dawn had to yet to break, as it would have done in May.

"Everything dark. Winter is almost coming," he said. "That was a little bit weird."

Thiem was broken only once, when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set. He immediately broke back and converted six of his 15 break points in all. He also saved seven of the eight break points he faced.

Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

The first was his father and coach, Christian Ruud, in 1997 at the Australian Open. He watched on Friday on Chatrier.

It was again largely empty for that match, victim of the daily limit of 1,000 spectators imposed on the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. The arena built for 15,000 rang out later in the day to shouts of "Bravo!" and "Merci!" and saw fans in face masks jumping up and down in waves as Caroline Garcia of France beat 16th-seeded Elise Mertens 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.