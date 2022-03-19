Eagles proved they they belonged

MADISON — It was a sobering end to a remarkable season for the Case High School boys basketball team.

WIAA officials were telling the Eagles to clear out of their locker room and either head to their families or go to their seats to watch the second Division 1 semifinal. Just 30 minutes earlier, senior forward Amari Jedkins was throwing down a one-handed dunk that brought the Kohl Center fans to life. Maybe 75% of the crowd was pulling for Case to complete an improbable comeback against the top-ranked team in the state.

It may not have ended as everyone had hoped, but on Friday night the Eagles proved that they deserved to be mentioned as one of the best teams in the state this season.

Jake Berce prefers to schedule some of the best opponents in the state to prepare his team for March. Despite not being able to practice for over a year due to pandemic restrictions going into last season, Berce still loaded Case’s schedule with matchups against ranked teams throughout the season.

Less than a week into the regular season the Eagles were facing Brookfield Central, which played Neenah for the Division 1 championship on Saturday night. Two weeks later, Case was playing at Wisconsin Lutheran, a team that spent the entire season ranked in the top three of the Division 2 poll.

The Eagles faced eight teams that would finish the season ranked, but the turning point in the season actually came after a nonconference matchup at Waukesha West in January.

Berce had scheduled the game because the Wolverines had won the Classic 8 Conference, which the Southeast Conference shares a sectional with, in 2021. But Waukesha West was struggling this season and was no match for Case. The Eagles jumped out to a 20-0 lead and rolled to a 90-48 victory, one of the team’s best performances of the season.

The win couldn’t have come at a better time, either, as Case was going to face Division 2 top 5-team Whitnall on the following Saturday. Berce believed his team had a chance to knock off the Falcons and make a statement that it was one of the best teams in the state.

Instead, the Eagles were thoroughly dominated. A team that prides itself on defense was blown out 88-63, and Berce was not happy about the Eagles' effort.

“We just got beat by a better team and we didn’t play well,” Berce said. “After the game, I told them we will go on a run, but we have to work harder. We knew we could get this thing done after that Whitnall game.”

The message was received. Case responded by winning its next nine games in mostly dominant fashion, save for close calls against Burlington and Oak Creek. It appeared that the Eagles were peaking at the right time of the season. Instead, they were served another wake-up call by Franklin in the regular season finale.

The Sabers knocked off the Eagles 59-57 to force a split of the Southeast Conference title once again force Case to adjust its mindset. This time, it was more of a personal adjustment regarding Jedkins.

“Amari just didn’t dribble toward the rim and would throw up a little shot,” Berce said earlier in the week. “We told him to go to the rim strong and be more aggressive.”

Once again, the Eagles responded. They won their regional with relative ease, then held off a late Franklin rally to reach the sectional final. And on the two-year anniversary of its season being canceled, Case punched its ticket to state for the first time in 17 years with a win over Waukesha South.

The Eagles became the first Racine public school to reach the state boys basketball tournament since Horlick in 2009. Case was also the first Southeast Conference team to make it to Madison since the Rebels.

Case has spent time each of the past three seasons ranked in the top 10, but still the Eagles and the SEC were considered afterthoughts by many in the Division 1 landscape. Even the WIAA’s computer seeding process gave Waukesha South the No. 1 seed in Case’s sectional despite the teams near identical resumes.

At the state tournament, Case was given the lowest Division 1 seed in part because it was the only No. 2 seed to win a sectional. Through the first 34 minutes of Friday night’s semifinal, the Eagles appeared overmatched against No. 1 Neenah.

But in the final three minutes, the Eagles mounted a furious rally and nearly pulled off the upset. It wasn’t crazy to think that Case could have pulled off the late comeback, either. In the following semifinal, Brookfield Central ended the game on an 11-0 run to stun second-seeded Menomonee Falls 51-50.

Even in losing, the Eagles proved that both Racine public schools and teams from the SEC can play with and beat the best programs in the state. Case’s run was no fluke.

“We did the conference and Racine proud,” Berce said. “To battle Neenah like that validates southeastern Wisconsin and Racine. I think it’s a big deal.”

“A lot of people doubted us,” Senior guard Terryon Brumby said. “We knew the city wanted us to bring home that gold ball, but we had the city on our back and had a lot of support back home.”

As for the individuals that led Case back to Madison, it was a March to remember both on and off the court.

On the court, Brumby made a half-court buzzer beater against Franklin and made critical free throws late to help his team hang on late against Waukesha South. Senior forward Amari Jedkins ended multiple games with jaw-dropping dunks and pulled Case within two with another dunk at the Kohl Center.

People outside of Racine have been taking notice of Brumby and Jedkins, too. Both have been receiving more interest from colleges and junior colleges in recent weeks.

Senior guard Adrian Bryant joined the team last season as a junior after moving back to Racine from Atlanta and made a pair of threes at the Kohl Center to keep Case within striking distance. He also made six threes in Case’s regional final victory over Janesville Parker.

Junior forward Cam Werner scored a career-high 20 points in the win over Franklin, then had the first dunk in a high school game at the Kohl Center. Both moments registered as the most memorable for his teammate, Jedkins.

“I knew Cam had this in him,” Jedkins said. “I was just waiting for it to come out of him.”

Senior Jack Schmidtmann, Case’s sixth man, beat the halftime buzzer with a three against Waukesha South that tied the game. Sophomore Termarion Brumby, Terryon’s younger brother, got to start on a team that made it to state in his first season on the varsity team.

On a more personal level, Terryon was able to play on the state’s biggest stage alongside his brother in his final year of high school.

“That’s one of the greatest things about this,” Terryon said. “A lot of people don’t get to do that. I can always go back and say that I made it to state with my brother.”

Brumby also got to lead the team alongside one of his best friends, Jedkins, who he has played basketball with since the fourth grade.

“Amari is like a brother to me,” Brumby said. “It’s something that we can always go back on in time whenever we get older. It’s always going to be a moment to remember.”

“Terry and I have been best friends since the fourth grade,” Jedkins said. “It’s just amazing for me and him to go to the same high school and play on the same team for all four years. It was amazing for us to have this opportunity together.”

Jedkins was also thankful to have this experience alongside Bryant, his cousin.

“It was amazing for him to come back and just play with us these last two years,” Jedkins said.

Schmidtmann and Werner also had family ties to this run, as both have older brothers that were on Case’s 2020 team that never had the opportunity to play at state.

“The bus rides and the team dinners were the most fun,” Werner said. “The games are fun but it’s the little things that make good teams great. It’s so much fun to hang around these guys.”

Looking ahead, Berce is unsure what next year’s team will look like with nine seniors departing. He believes in the talent on his JV and freshman teams, but it could take time for them to adjust to basketball at the varsity level. Regardless of the past month, Berce’s focus is not on the end result.

“As a coach, its about developing young men and give them a brighter future,” Berce said. “I hope we can get back here at some point.”

It’s hard to tell what the next season will bring, but one thing has become clear. After a 13-year drought, Racine public schools are still capable of producing players and teams capable of playing with the best of the best in the state of Wisconsin.

