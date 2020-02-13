Dylan Hernandez: Astros owner Jim Crane's half-hearted apology for sign stealing was laughable

Crane's demeanor was that of a person used to getting what he wants, and what the owner wanted in this case was to not take any responsibility for his team's cheating and to protect its only championship.

"Clearly, the report states I didn't know about it," he said. "No, I don't think I should be held accountable."

Crane made multiple references to the commissioner's report, even though the commissioner works for the owners and the report reads like something Crane may have co-authored.

He made the laughable argument that he went "above and beyond" by firing general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch after they were suspended for a year by the league over the scandal.

"I also agree that our players should not be punished for these actions," Crane said. "These are a great group of guys who did not receive proper guidance from their leaders."

But the reason the players were unpunished had nothing to do with a lack of culpability. They were granted immunity in exchange for talking to investigators. If they had been suspended, there would have been pushback from the union.