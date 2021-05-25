Dustin T Cullins May 25, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLEDustin T Cullins, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dustin T Cullins Available Photo Criminal Law Crime Hydrography Felony Theft Wisconsin Lake Geneva Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 25 5 hrs ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…