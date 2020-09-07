Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx Cup

Dustin Johnson hit his stride at just the right time and it paid off in a big way.
Johnson finally won the FedEx Cup on Monday by holding his nerve, hitting just enough fairways and making a few key putts when his lead began to shrink. He tapped in for birdie on the last hole for a 2-under 68, giving him a three-shot victory over Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele in the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Johnson won the $15 million prize, the biggest in golf. Equally important was getting his named etched on that silver FedEx Cup trophy alongside some of the best from his generation, starting with Tiger Woods and most recently Rory McIlroy.
“This is a tough golf course. No lead is safe,” Johnson said. “The guys gave me a good fight today.”
He became the first No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup since Tiger Woods in 2009.
Johnson was staked to a five-shot lead at 19-under par — 9 under on his own score and starting the tournament at 10 under as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup.
He finished at 21 under.
Schauffele, who tends to bring his best to big moments, and Thomas each got within three shots on the front nine. They both closed to within two shots deep on the back nine at East Lake.
Johnson gave the lightest fist pump — that’s big emotion for him — when he holed a 20-foot par putt on the 13th hole that kept his lead at three. He made nothing but pars on the back nine until the outcome was no longer in doubt.
Tennis
The total financial penalty for Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open disqualification: $267,500.
Djokovic has been docked an additional $7,500 for skipping the mandatory post-match news conference after being defaulted in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after dropping a game.
The maximum fine for that infraction is listed as $20,000 in the Grand Slam rule book.
That is also the most someone can be fined for unsportsmanlike conduct; Djokovic earlier was told to pay $10,000 for that violation.
Those two fines are in addition to losing his $250,000 in prize money for making it to the fourth round at the U.S. Open.
To put the money in context: Djokovic has earned more than $140 million in prize money over his career, aside from millions more in endorsement deals.
Auto racing
There was no doubt which of his two Darlington Raceway victories this year Kevin Harvick enjoyed more.
“The first thing I want to say is, ‘Welcome back fans! This is a hell of a lot more fun with you guys up there,’” he told the crowd Saturday night.
Harvick had a large smile as he waved to the 8,000 or so fans — the May 17 event here was run without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic — and even gave the checkered flag to a young fan wearing one of his shirts.
Harvick had reason to be happy, taking the Southern 500 when leaders Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. bumped as Truex tried to make a pass and both brushed the wall.
Harvick was there to take advantage — and begin NASCAR’s playoff the best way possible.
Harvick, the 2014 series champion, was widely considered a favorite to be racing for a title this season. His eighth win this year put him into the second round.
Football
The Detroit Lions announced the signing of Adrian Peterson on Monday.
The 35-year-old running back comes to Detroit after being released by Washington. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.
Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. He rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington.
Peterson’s 898 yards in 2019 would have led the Lions in rushing in any of the past six seasons.
Detroit opens the season this weekend at home against Chicago.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!