Durant injured, expected out for 4-6 weeks

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

The Nets’ star injured his knee Saturday during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. An MRI completed on Sunday morning revealed his diagnosis, the team said in a statement. The Nets did not give an estimated timeline for his return.

A report then surfaced later in the day suggesting the Nets expect his rehab to last four-to-six weeks, according to ESPN. If that remains, the Nets will be without Durant at the very least until the end of February.

Durant played 12 minutes and 22 seconds of the game against the Pelicans before getting injured in the second quarter. At the time, Durant was standing in the paint defending a fastbreak when Pelicans forward Herbert Jones pushed-off Bruce Brown on a drive to the rim. Brown lost his balance and fell directly into Durant’s left knee, which appeared to hyperextend.

This latest injury, while a concern, is certainly not his first and, hopefully for the Nets, not as severe as the ruptured right Achilles tendon he experienced during the playoffs of the 2018-19 season, which cost him his first season-plus in Brooklyn.

