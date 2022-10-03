 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duo to perform at benefit concert

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Anna Kojovic-Frodl and Darlene Rivest

Anna Kojovic-Frodl, left, and Darlene Rivest.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — A benefit concert and bake sale will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Donations will be accepted to support the Asylum Seeker Family Project of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church. Proceeds will support a family of four that the church has been hosting since January.

The concert will feature Darlene Rivest on violin and Anna Kojovic-Frodl on piano. Special watercolor note cards and fall wreaths donated by artist Iryna Faulk will be sold.

Doors open at 1 p.m. for the pre-concert reception and fall harvest-themed bake sale.

This event will also be live streamed at the First Presbyterian Racine Facebook page.

To make a donation to the Asylum Project Fund, make checks payable to OBUUC with memo “Asylum Fund-Concert” and bring to concert or mail to: Annex office/Church Administrator, 416 Sixth St., Racine, WI 53403.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News