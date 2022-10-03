Duo to perform at benefit concert

RACINE — A benefit concert and bake sale will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Donations will be accepted to support the Asylum Seeker Family Project of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church. Proceeds will support a family of four that the church has been hosting since January.
The concert will feature Darlene Rivest on violin and Anna Kojovic-Frodl on piano. Special watercolor note cards and fall wreaths donated by artist Iryna Faulk will be sold.
Doors open at 1 p.m. for the pre-concert reception and fall harvest-themed bake sale.
This event will also be live streamed at the First Presbyterian Racine Facebook page.
To make a donation to the Asylum Project Fund, make checks payable to OBUUC with memo “Asylum Fund-Concert” and bring to concert or mail to: Annex office/Church Administrator, 416 Sixth St., Racine, WI 53403.