Dumar D Leblanc
Dumar D Leblanc, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), operate motor vehicle while revoked, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than 50 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), stalking (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.

