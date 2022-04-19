Duke's Williams will enter draft

Big man Mark Williams is the first of Duke’s multiple NBA prospects to say he’s leaving to enter the draft.

The 7-foot-1, 242-pound sophomore announced his decision in a social media video Monday evening.

“Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine, just like how (attending) Duke was when I was growing up,” Williams said. “Duke has prepared me to take this next step and I’m excited to announce I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.”

Ranked as the No. 18 draft prospect by ESPN, Williams was an elite rim protector last season and a finalist for national defensive player of the year. The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native started all 39 games, averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds and ranked 12th nationally with 2.82 blocks per game. He also shot 70.4% through two college seasons and improved at the foul line significantly (from 53.7% as a freshman to 72.7% as a sophomore).

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is entering the NBA draft, and the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer is signing with an agent.

Pippen announced his decision Monday in a social media post. He thanked Nashville and Vanderbilt fans for making him feel at home and shaping him into the person and player he is today. Pippen also thanked coach Jerry Stackhouse, his other coaches and teammates and professors.

The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league’s 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen, he tested his NBA draft stock a year ago before returning to play his junior season with the Commodores.

Pippen was second in the SEC in scoring in his sophomore year, averaging 20.8 points, and improved to first this past season with 20.4 points a game. He scored 30 or more points five times in the 2021-22 season and set a Vanderbilt record with 736 points this season.

Football

Deshaun Watson walked through snow on the way to his first day of work with the Browns. Baker Mayfield was nowhere in sight.

Watson reported to Cleveland’s offseason program Tuesday to restart his career with the Browns, who mortgaged their short-term future by acquiring the controversial quarterback accused of sexual misconduct in a trade last month.

With temperatures in the 30s and late-spring snow falling, the former Houston QB arrived at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio. The Browns posted a photo on Twitter of Watson, wearing a heavy winter jacket, before he entered the building.

One of the reasons the three-time Pro Bowler and South Carolina native initially turned down the Browns in their pursuit before changing his mind was because of Northeast Ohio’s frigid, wintry weather.

Watson lost the one game he played in Cleveland with the Texans as howling winds made it almost impossible to throw.

He’ll have months to acclimate.

NBC Sports revealed its new “Sunday Night Football” announcing team with analyst Cris Collinsworth returning and being joined by Mike Tirico in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines.

The network said the crew will work for the first time at the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders are playing.

Tirico, who has been with NBC since 2016, is replacing Al Michaels calling the play by play. Michaels was hired by Amazon to handle its Thursday night games.

Stark replaces Michele Tafoya, who left after last season.

