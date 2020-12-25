Duke women pull plug on season

The Duke women's basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The men's team planned to keep playing.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the school has not publicly announced the decision.
The Duke women’s basketball team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party. The Blue Devils (3-1) postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team’s next scheduled contest was against Louisville on Thursday.
The Blue Devils are the first Power Five school to have started this season and will not finish it because of the virus. The Ivy League opted out of playing winter sports in November before the basketball season started. A few other schools also decided not to play this year.
New coach Kara Lawson, who was hired in July, had said this month: “I don't think we should be playing right now. That's my opinion on it." That came a day after Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski questioned why college basketball was being played in the midst of the pandemic.
Baseball
Josh Bell embraced everything about being a Pittsburgh Pirate. He understood as the club retooled following the departure of stars Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole that he would serve as the de facto face of the franchise.
It's a responsibility Bell ran toward. He became heavily involved in the community. He developed a bond with the family of Hall of Fame first baseman Willie “Pops” Stargell. He blossomed into an All-Star in 2019 looking every bit the cornerstone the Pirates could rebuild around.
And now he's gone.
The Pirates sent the 28-year-old Bell to Washington, giving the Nationals the middle-of-the-order bat general manager Mike Rizzo said was an offseason priority for the perennial NL East contenders.
Washington sent pitching prospects Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean to Pittsburgh for Bell, a move Pirates general manager Ben Cherington called necessary to give Pittsburgh the organizational depth it needs to build something successful down the road.
“In order to build that winning team and get to that winning team it’s going to require some difficult decisions at times, this is one of those," Cherington said.
Bell was an All-Star in 2019 following a torrid first half in which he hit .302 with 27 home runs and 84 RBIs. That form has been elusive over the last year-plus. Bell hit .233 with 10 home runs during an injury-shortened second half of 2019 and batted a career-low .226 in 57 games for the Pirates in 2020. Pittsburgh finished 19-41, the worst record in the majors.
Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach left Wednesday’s game at the World Junior Championships for Team Canada with a wrist injury.
The Hawks confirmed the injury in a statement Thursday afternoon, adding that “he will return to Chicago today for further evaluation. The Blackhawks will provide updates when they become available.”
TSN’s Bob McKenzie tweeted Thursday that Dach suffered a fracture, adding that the Blackhawks would like further examination of the injury before deciding whether surgery is required. McKenzie added that Dach would miss the rest of the world juniors and likely would miss NHL time as well.
Dach, the captain of a star-studded Canadian team at the tournament in Edmonton, put a hit on a Russian player, then immediately took the glove off his right hand and clutched his lower arm before skating off the ice.
Obituary
Ron Widby, the 1967 Southeastern Conference player of the year in basketball and punter for the Dallas Cowboys' first Super Bowl championship has died. He was 75.
Widby, who was living in Allen, Texas, died Tuesday. He had been in poor health in recent years.
A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Widby played six seasons in the NFL starting his career with the Dallas Cowboys after originally being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1967. He played 81 games in the NFL, and his 84-yard punt in 1968 remains the Dallas record for longest punt.
Widby averaged 42 yards a punt for his career and finished his NFL career with two seasons in Green Bay. In his first season with the Packers, Widby completed the only two passes of his career, including one for a touchdown.
He was selected in three different professional drafts in two sports. In addition to New Orleans drafting him in 1967, Widby also was drafted by the New Orleans Buccaneers in the 1967 ABA draft and by the Chicago Bulls in the NBA draft that same year.
Widby played a season with the Bucs in the ABA before turning back to football.