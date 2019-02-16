RJ Barrett had Duke’s first triple-double in 13 years, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the second-ranked Blue Devils’ 94-78 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday night at Durham, N.C.
Zion Williamson scored 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Tre Jones added 13 to help the Blue Devils (23-2, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their ninth straight.
Barrett became the fourth Duke player with a triple-double and the first since Shelden Williams in January 2006. He completed it in the final minute, hitting Williamson for a layup that put Duke up 90-74.
Markell Johnson had 16 points and 10 assists for the Wolfpack (18-8, 6-7), who had their two-game winning streak snapped.
NO. 4 VIRGINIA 60, NOTRE DAME 54: Kyle Guy scored 22 points, De’Andre Hunter had 20 with 10 rebounds and Virginia withstood a late push by Notre Dame at Charlottesville, Va.
Hunter scored six points during a 9-0 run for the Cavaliers (22-2, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) after the Fighting Irish closed to within 45-44 with 8:12 left.
T.J. Gibbs scored 17 and D.J. Harvey had 10 for Notre Dame (13-12, 3-9).
Notre Dame got within 54-52 in the final minute after Virginia went scoreless for more than four minutes. But Guy made four free throws to seal it.
NO. 6 MICHIGAN 65, NO. 24 MARYLAND 52: Charles Matthews scored 14 points and Iggy Brazdeikis added 13 to lead Michigan over Maryland at Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Wolverines (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) rebounded from their loss at Penn State earlier in the week. Michigan raced out to a 14-2 advantage and led by as much as 15 in the first half.
Bruno Fernando scored all 12 of his points in the second half for the Terrapins (19-7, 10-5).
NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 95, WAKE FOREST 57: Cameron Johnson scored 27 points, and North Carolina scored the game’s first 18 points at Winston-Salem, N.C., en route to its biggest-ever margin of victory in an Atlantic Coast Conference road game.
Freshman Coby White added 10 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Tar Heels (20-5, 10-2), who dominated from the tip following their first loss in a month.
Freshman Jaylen Hoard scored 17 points in an ugly afternoon for the Demon Deacons (9-15, 2-10), who suffered their most lopsided loss in three decades at Joel Coliseum.
NO. 12 PURDUE 76, PENN STATE 64: Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and Matt Haarms added a career-high 18 for Purdue at West Lafayette, Ind.
The Boilermakers (18-7, 11-3 Big Ten) reclaimed a share of the conference lead with their ninth win in 10 games.
Lamar Stevens finished with 18 points and Rasir Bolton had 17 for Penn State (9-16, 2-12). The Nittany Lions have lost have 10 of 12.
NO. 21 IOWA 71, RUTGERS 69: Joe Wieskamp banked in a 3-pointer from the corner with less than a second to play at Piscataway, N.J., and Iowa posted a miraculous victory over Rutgers for its fourth straight win.
The Scarlet Knights appeared on the verge of their second upset of a ranked team this season when Gio Baker got a friendly role on a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3.3 seconds to play to put Rutgers (12-13, 5-10 Big Ten) ahead 69-68.
After Iowa (20-5, 9-5) called a timeout, Connor McCaffrey threw a length of the court pass that Rutgers’ Eugene Omoruyi deflected. The ball went to Wieskamp in the corner next to the Hawkeyes’ bench and his off-balance, high-arching shot hit off the backboard and went in the basket, setting off a wild celebration on the Iowa bench.
MINNESOTA 84, INDIANA 63: Jordan Murphy his way to 23 points and 11 rebounds and Gabe Kalscheur going 6-for-8 from 3-point range, Minnesota stopped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Indiana.
Murphy had 17 points in the first half and his 18th double-double of the season.
Amir Coffey added 18 points for the Gophers (17-9, 7-8), who built a lead as big as 30 points as the Hoosiers took their 10th loss in their last 11 games.
Top 10 women
NO. 1 BAYLOR 87, OKLAHOMA 53: Chloe Jackson scored a season-high 24 points at Waco, Texas and top-ranked Baylor rolled to its 36th consecutive Big 12 Conference victory.
The Lady Bears (23-1, 13-0) are closing in on their ninth Big 12 regular-season championship in a row. They have a three-game lead over second-place Texas with five games left.
Ana Llanusa had 31 points for Oklahoma. The Sooners have lost 11 of their last 12 games.
