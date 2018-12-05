Coach Mike Krzyzewski slammed a chair during a timeout shortly after halftime. By the end of the game, RJ Barrett was slamming home an alley-oop pass off the glass.
Just that quickly, Duke can turn a frustrating night into yet another blowout.
Barrett had 27 points and a season-best 15 rebounds, and third-ranked Duke pulled away to rout Hartford 84-54 on Wednesday night at Durham, N.C.
Zion Williamson added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Tre Jones and Javin DeLaurier finished with 10 points apiece to help the Blue Devils (8-1) win their third straight.
But it wasn't always a laugher — Coach K took a timeout roughly 90 seconds into the half and slammed the bottom of his chair onto the floor to get his team's attention.
"I didn't know what he was doing at first — I was like, he just had the chair and he started hitting the ground," Williamson said. "It's just motivation for us to pick it up, because when he's doing that, obviously it means we're not doing our job."
It worked. Duke shot 62 percent in the second half to more than make up for hitting just five 3-pointers — matching a season low.
J.R. Lynch scored 13 points and Jason Dunne added 12 for Hartford (3-7), a 38-point underdog that hung around well into the second half before fading. Dunne's long 3-pointer pulled the Hawks within eight points with just over 12 minutes left.
Williamson then hit two free throws, Jack White followed with a steal and dunk and Cameron Reddish — who had missed all six of his 3-pointers to that point — buried a 3 in transition to give the Blue Devils their largest lead to that point at 54-39. Duke rolled from there for its fifth blowout in five home games.
NO. 19 OHIO STATE 77, ILLINOIS 67: Keyshawn Woods scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, helping Ohio State rally for the victory at the United Center in Chicago.
Kaleb Wesson had 13 points for the Buckeyes (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten), and Musa Jallow finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Trent Frazier and Kipper Nichols scored 18 apiece as Illinois (2-7, 0-2) dropped its third straight.
The Buckeyes shot 12 for 21 (57.1 percent) from the field in the second half.
MINNESOTA 85, NO. 24 NEBRASKA 78: Amir Coffey scored a career-high 32 points, Jordan Murphy had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Minnesota rallied to beat Nebraska at Minneapolis.
Isaac Copeland led Nebraska (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Roby chipped in 15 points and Glynn Watson added 14 for the Huskers, who were looking to start the season 8-1 for the first time in 15 years.
The Huskers led by as many as 13 in the second half, but the Gophers came back with the support of a raucous home crowd.
After Copeland picked up his fourth foul with 5:44 to go, Coffey converted a three-point play that cut Nebraska's lead to 69-65. A minute later, Dupree McBrayer hit a 3-pointer to pull Minnesota to within 71-68.
After Watson made two free throws, Murphy and Coffey combined to score the next nine points, with Coffey's 3-pointer putting Minnesota on top to stay, 77-73.
Coffey surpassed his previous career high of 30 with a driving layup with 53 seconds to go, and Murphy hit 4 of 4 free throws in the final 11 seconds.
Top 10 women
NO. 9 TENNESSEE 65, STETSON 55: Rennia Davis had 24 points and nine rebounds and Tennessee overcame a 20-point, second-half deficit to stay unbeaten with a 65-55 victory over Stetson at Knoxville, Tenn.
Evina Westbrook added 20 points and shot 9 of 9 from the foul line to help the Lady Volunteers (7-0) avoid a stunning upset against an Atlantic Sun school whose only win this season came against NAIA program Webber International.
Tennessee trailed 42-22 before Davis' 3-pointer capped a 22-0 run to give Lady Vols their first lead with 2:43 left in the third quarter. Tennessee, which entered the night shooting 58.9 percent from the line this season, made 13 straight free throws during that 22-0 spurt.
Stetson (1-7) tied it late in the third quarter and knotted it up again at 46-all on Kendall Lentz's basket with 6:46 left. Tennessee took the lead for good on Davis' basket with 7:21 remaining and pulled aw
