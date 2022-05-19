 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duanna E. Jordan

Duanna Jordan

Duanna E. Jordan, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property. 

