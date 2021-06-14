 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drop-in playground program to begin June 21
0 Comments

Drop-in playground program to begin June 21

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Summer recreation

Children and playground leaders await the start of a game of dodgeball with fellow children and Racine Park and Recreation playground leaders.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will also offer a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7-14 beginning Monday, June 21, at these parks:

  • Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.
  • Matson Park, 1110 South St.
  • Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.
  • Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
  • Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
  • King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
  • Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.

Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No registration is required to participate. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities but do not monitor when and with whom children arrive or leave.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News