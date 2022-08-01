'Drop Dead!' auditions at the Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for the murder mystery farce “Drop Dead!” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8-9, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

A murderer may be on the loose, but the show must go on. A rag-tag cast of actors are desperately trying to revive their careers in a new murder mystery play. However, the set falls apart, props break, lines are forgotten, and their fellow theater creators keep ending up dead. From rehearsal to opening night, the murders continue and mayhem ensues as the remaining actors try to save the show, solve the mystery and stay alive for curtain call.

Roles are available for three women, ages 20s to 50s and above, and seven men, ages 20s to 60s. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition.

Both actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions. Actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions. Masks will be required to be worn when attending auditions and may only be removed only while actively auditioning.

Director Shawn Britten will hold auditions and they will consist of a cold reading of the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit.