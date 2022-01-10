 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRC to host Onesie Pub Crawl Jan. 22

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s inaugural Onesie Pub Crawl will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Attendees can enjoy live music, drink specials and more throughout the day at these participating locations: Amos Los Tacos, Blue Rock Lounge, Brickhouse, Carriage House Liquor Co., Coasters on Main, Dewey's Restaurant & Sports Bar, Foxhole Lounge in the VFW, InMoxicated, Littleport Brewing Co., Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Michigan's Pub, Pepi's Pub and Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Taste of Soul 262, Taeja Vu's on Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery and The Void.

Those who visit at least eight locations and be entered to win more than $300 in bar gift cards and drink chips. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.

