DRC to host inaugural Burrr Pub Crawl Jan. 21

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s inaugural Burrr Pub Crawl will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Downtown Racine.

Visitors can enjoy free hot drink samples from 12 participating locations. There will be live music, drink specials and more throughout the day. People can ride a party shuttle for at no charge as it continually stops at all locations.

A warm clothing drive will also be held. New socks and used winter coats are being accepted at Marci's on Main. Those who make a donation and visit at least five locations will be entered to win over $300 in bar gift cards and drink chips.

Participating locations include: Blue Rock, boozy hot cocoa; Brickhouse, hot buttered buffalo; Carriage House, the pope's rope; Dewy's, peppermint hot chocolate; Evelyn's, Captain Morgan apple cider; Foxhole Lounge, butterfinger hot chocolate; George's, boozy hot cider; Ivanhoe, Irish coffee; Littleport Brewing, warm hard cider with whipped cream; Main Hub, the cider bush; Marci's on Main, nog shine hot toddy; Pub on Wisconsin, warm old fashioned.

All-day parking for $2 can be found at the Lake Avenue ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn ramp, 120 Seventh St.