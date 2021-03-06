DRC seeks nominations for Achievement Awards

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is accepting nominations for the 2020 Achievement Awards in which individuals, businesses or organizations are recognized for their contribution to the vitality of downtown during the past year.

People can email nomination and description of why they are deserving of the award to Kelly Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 12. The winners will be announced at the DRC’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Awards at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. The presentation agenda will consist of the State of the Downtown address, what’s to come in 2021 and the announcement of 2020’s Downtown Achievement winners. The event is open to the public to view at no charge. Join at zoom.com and enter the following: Meeting ID, 839 0921 8153; passcode, 525829. There is also a call-in option: 312-626-6799.