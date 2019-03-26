RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.'s annual public art project will be benches with art focusing on the theme, "Racine's Past, Present and Future."
The DRC is currently seeking artists to create unique, kid- and family-friendly designs that will ultimately become bench art based on this year's theme. To complete an application, go to racinedowntown.com. The application deadline has been extended to April 5.
DRC is partnering with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin for the first time in the public art project's 18-year existence in Downtown Racine. They will build the benches and a portion of the proceeds will go directly back to Veterans Outreach.
Businesses interested in sponsoring a public art bench may contact Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director, at kkruse@racinedowntown.com.
