RACINE — For the 23rd consecutive year, the Downtown Racine Corp. has unveiled a public art project in Downtown Racine.

This year’s project features 4-foot-tall letters of “I (heart) Racine” and” Love” signs. Twenty-four artists were selected to adorn the signs with their creativity. The artistic themes include Disney, Wind Point Lighthouse, Racine favorite foods, Lake Michigan and the Beatles.

“Highlighting all the things we love about Racine in this year’s public art project is exciting," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "We have so many things to be proud of, and this project will spotlight and bring pride to our community.”

Participating artists include Artists Gallery artists, Nancy and Scott Barthuly, Nicole Blakely, Patricia Borowiec, Kelly Drumm-Frederick, Dave Gage, Lizbeth Gage, Jennifer Jarrett, Kathryn Klomp, Alexis Lockridge, Brenda Lois, Connie Meredith, Samantha Moe, Paul Muckler, Faille Schmitz, Serenitie Schutters and Horlick High School Art Class, Lisa Shockley-Fors, Dallas and Tarah Tawwater, The Prairie School 2023 kindergarten class, The Prairie School art class/Vicki Schmitz, Hillary Warren and Kelly Witte.

There will be a self-guided scavenger hunt for all ages all summer long. Each #Love sign has a question that relates to the chair’s artistic design. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 Downtown Racine gift card (valid at more than 100 locations) for answering at least 15 of the questions correctly.