NEW YORK — Rap has easily dominated the pop charts and on streaming services in the last few years, and that's reflected at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Drake and Cardi B are the leading nominees with eight each. The AMAs will air live Oct. 9 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Drake, with the top-selling album "Scorpion" and three No. 1 hits, will compete for artist of the year alongside Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.
Rapper-singer XXXTentacion, a streaming juggernaut before his death in June and afterward, earned nominations for new artist of the year and favorite soul/R&B album for his 2017 debut, "17."
Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" was surprisingly shut of the favorite rap/hip-hop album category, where nominees include Drake, Malone and Lil Uzi Vert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.