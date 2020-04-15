Draft capsules for April 16

Green Bay Packers (14-4)
LAST SEASON: Bounced back from two straight losing seasons to win NFC North in Matt LaFleur’s head coaching debut. Defeated Seattle 28-23 in divisional playoffs before falling 37-20 to San Francisco for third NFC championship game setback in last six years.
FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Geronimo Allison, OT Bryan Bulaga, OLB Kyler Fackrell, LB B.J. Goodson, LB Blake Martinez, FB Dan Vitale. Released TE Jimmy Graham. Signed WR Devin Funchess, LB Christian Kirksey, OT Rick Wagner. Re-signed RB/KR Tyler Ervin, TE Marcedes Lewis, S Will Redmond.
THEY NEED: WR, LB, OT, DL
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, S
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk, Houston OT Josh Jones, Utah State QB Jordan Love
OUTLOOK: Packers haven’t used first-round pick on offensive player since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod in 2011. Could look to use No. 30 overall selection on receiver or tackle. Draft’s depth at receiver might impact Packers’ strategy. Packers also might try to draft and groom backup for 36-year-old QB and two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Team needs help at inside linebacker and could pounce if LSU’s Patrick Queen or Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray slips to No. 30. Three sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks should give Packers plenty of trade opportunities later in draft.
Chicago Bears (8-8)
LAST SEASON: Bears came into season with Super Bowl hopes after winning NFC North at 12-4, only to go 8-8 and miss playoffs for eighth time in nine years. QB Mitchell Trubisky took step back, and offense ranked among NFL's worst.
FREE AGENCY: Lost LB Nick Kwiatkoski, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DT Nick Williams and QB Chase Daniel. Released LB Leonard Floyd, CB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel. Acquired QB Nick Foles in trade with Jacksonville. Signed OLB Robert Quinn, TE Jimmy Graham, CB Artie Burns, DB Tre Roberson, OL Germain Ifedi, OLB Barkevious Mingo and TE Demetrius Harris.
THEY NEED: OL, CB, S, TE, RB, WR, QB.
THEY DON’T NEED: LB, DT.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, Boise State OL Ezra Cleveland, Utah CB Jaylon Johnson, Ohio State OL Jonah Jackson, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs
OUTLOOK: Bears have two second-round picks at 43 and 50 overall, and don't have another one until fifth round. They have seven selections in all, none in first round for the second straight year, having sent them to Oakland in Khalil Mack trade prior to 2018 season. Bears brought in Graham, hoping he can regain Pro Bowl form, and Foles to compete with Trubisky for starting job. But they need more playmakers on offense and help on line. Trade for Foles shouldn't stop them from drafting another quarterback, either. On defense, Bears figure to have fierce pass rush with Quinn joining Mack on outside, though they could use some youth at linebacker. They also need cornerback, safety to complement stars Kyle Fuller, Eddie Jackson.
Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!