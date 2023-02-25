Dozer is a healthy happy Bully/Pit mix at 7 weeks he weighs 11lbs. Momma weighed in at around 50lbs. He... View on PetFinder
Dozer
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and marijuana allegedly were discovered at hi…
A teacher's aide at a Burlington elementary school resigns after colleagues accuse her of reporting to work drunk. But she quickly finds anoth…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Racine County law enforcement officers Shawn Barker and Todd Lauer both are facing accusations of snowmobiling under the influence of alcohol …
An emotional scene unfolds at Explore Waterford board meeting, as the business group deals with fallout from the resignation of its executive …