Downtown Racine to host two wine walks

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host Wine Walks on Saturdays, May 1 and 8, with two sessions available on each date to ensure smaller crowd sizes — 1-4 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m. Visitors will be able to sample 20 wines at 20 participating businesses.

“Our Wine Walk sampling locations are very diverse from specialty shops to restaurants, bars and galleries," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "We’ve added more sessions so patrons feel comfortable and safe and are confident this event will cheer up any spirit in the wake of these challenging times.”

Tickets cost $40 and will include a wine sampling glass, a bottle of wine from Uncorkt, a canvas tote bag and snacks at each location. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. today. Go to http://bit.ly/3vQbdHo or call the DRC office at 262-634-6002.

Proceeds benefit the Downtown Racine Corp.

