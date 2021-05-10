Downtown Racine to host Seltzer Beer Stroll June 19

RACINE — Calling all seltzer beer lovers. The Downtown Racine Corp. is hosting its first Seltzer Beer Stroll from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
Patrons can stroll the sidewalks of Downtown Racine and sample seltzer from 25 locations including beers from White Claw, Truly, Press, Vizzy, Corona, Coors and High Noon. Each location will also offer appetizers and snacks from various downtown businesses including Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Pepi’s, Main Street Bakery, Dewey’s, Reefpoint Brewhouse and Amos Los Tacos.
“We are excited to bring a new event to downtown, and one that pairs the highly popular seltzer beers with local restaurants," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "This is a great way to have fun with friends while supporting our small businesses that need your support now more than ever.”
Tickets cost $30; go to eventbrite.com or call 262-634-6002. Tickets include a 4-ounce sampling glass and canvas tote bag. Proceeds benefit the Downtown Racine Corp.