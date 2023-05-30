Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE – First Fridays returns to Downtown Racine from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, along Main and Sixth streets.

It will have a #Love theme and will have something for everyone from high-flying BMX and FMX stunt shows, unveiling of this year’s public art project and live music. Merchants will be rolling out the red carpet with #Love themed specials and promotions.

“First Fridays has been a local favorite event and has won the Journal Times Best of Racine’s award for ‘Free Entertainment’ multiple years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "New this year, each month will have a different, exciting theme."

Police and Pedals BMX & FMX Stunt Show will be wowing crowds on Main Street from Fifth Street to Seventh Street with high-flying stunt performances at 5 and 6:30 p.m. from Division BMX and Sick Air FMX.

Monument Square will have DJ Cowboy and segments with karaoke along with a 360-degree photo booth on the stage, and multiple vendors with beer, snacks and more.

This year’s public art which features 4-foot tall ‘LOVE’ and ‘I Love Racine’ signs will be unveiled for the first time with many of the artists on hand for a meet and greet. Map of public art locations are available on racinedowntown.com or printed copies at the DRC office, 425 Main St.

Live music will be playing at Brickhouse, Marci’s on Main, Smoke’d on the Water, Reefpoint Brew House, Dimple’s Imports, Main Hub, The Nash and Uncorkt and a free Comedy show will be at Evelyn’s Club Main.