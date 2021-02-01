 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Racine publishes online Valentine’s gift guide
0 comments

Downtown Racine publishes online Valentine’s gift guide

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Downtown Racine street view

A view of Main Street in Downtown Racine in warmer weather.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — Downtown Racine has created a new way to shop and support local businesses for Valentine’s Day via an online gift guide.

The website is a collaborative effort created by Downtown Racine Corp. and The Journal Times. Visitors of the site can view 65 gift ideas, all from local businesses in Downtown Racine. In addition, all businesses have curbside pickup as an option and many have delivery.

“Supporting local businesses has never been more important," said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. "We are proud to have this online shopping resource for Valentine’s Day, which we created as a priority.”

The interactive site has multiple gift ideas from retail shops, service industry, restaurants and bars. Everything from clothing, jewelry, gift baskets, toys, gift cards and cocktail kits is available.

“We are excited to partner with the DRC to help promote the vibrant business community in Downtown Racine with this collaborative virtual gift guide," said Clint Wiedholz, The Journal Times advertising director. "It is especially important to support local Racine businesses this year.”

Go to RacineDowntown.com/downtown-gift-guide.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News