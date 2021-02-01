Downtown Racine publishes online Valentine’s gift guide

RACINE — Downtown Racine has created a new way to shop and support local businesses for Valentine’s Day via an online gift guide.
The website is a collaborative effort created by Downtown Racine Corp. and The Journal Times. Visitors of the site can view 65 gift ideas, all from local businesses in Downtown Racine. In addition, all businesses have curbside pickup as an option and many have delivery.
“Supporting local businesses has never been more important," said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. "We are proud to have this online shopping resource for Valentine’s Day, which we created as a priority.”
The interactive site has multiple gift ideas from retail shops, service industry, restaurants and bars. Everything from clothing, jewelry, gift baskets, toys, gift cards and cocktail kits is available.
“We are excited to partner with the DRC to help promote the vibrant business community in Downtown Racine with this collaborative virtual gift guide," said Clint Wiedholz, The Journal Times advertising director. "It is especially important to support local Racine businesses this year.”
