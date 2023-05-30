RACINE — The Downtown Racine Mini-golf Pub Crawl will feature 18 locations that will have their own unique mini golf hole. It will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
The cost is $30 per foursome. At time of registration, each group will receive a golf ball and scorecard. People are welcome to bring their own putter or there will be one at each location.
An award and prize ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Marci's on Main, 236 Main St. There will be prizes for best team name, best team costumes, best score, worst score, along with randomly drawn prizes.
For tickets, go to racinedowntown.com or call 262-634-6002 to avoid online surcharge. Proceeds of this event benefit the Downtown Racine Corp.