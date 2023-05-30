Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Mini-golf Pub Crawl will feature 18 locations that will have their own unique mini golf hole. It will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

The cost is $30 per foursome. At time of registration, each group will receive a golf ball and scorecard. People are welcome to bring their own putter or there will be one at each location.

An award and prize ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Marci's on Main, 236 Main St. There will be prizes for best team name, best team costumes, best score, worst score, along with randomly drawn prizes.