RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s third annual St. Paddy Pub Crawl will be held from 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 11. A free shuttle bus will be available to transport partygoers to participating taverns.

Green beer, corn beef and cabbage, Irish drink specials and more will be served throughout the day at these participating locations: Blue Rock Lounge, Brickhouse, The Carriage House, Dewey’s Sports Bar, Evelyn's, Fox Hole Lounge, George’s Tavern, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Littleport Brewing, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Michigan Pub, Pepi's Pub & Grill and Pub on Wisconsin

Some venues will have live music. There is a scavenger hunt for those looking to add to the fun. Those who find at least eight items can enter to win one of three downtown prize packs. Scavenger hunt cards will be available at all locations as well as at racinedowntown.com.