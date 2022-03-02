Downtown Racine hosts St. Paddy Pub Crawl

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s second annual St. Paddy Pub Crawl will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

Visitors can enjoy green beer, corned beef and cabbage, live music, Irish drink specials and more throughout the day at 20 participating locations. Those who visit at least eight locations can enter to win more than $200 in bar gift cards and drink chips.

Participating locations include Amos Los Tacos, Blue Rock, Brickhouse, Carriage House, Dewey's, Evelyn's Club Main, Foxhole Lounge (inside VFW), Harbor Lite Yacht Club, InMoxicated, Ivanhoe, Littleport Brewing, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Mexico Lindo, Pepi's Pub and Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House, Taeja Vu's on Main, Taste of Soul and The Void.

Live music will be featured at Marci’s on Main and Harbor Lite Yacht Club.

Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.

