RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s Chili Ice Walk will be held throughout Downtown Racine from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. This free community event will feature ice sculpting, chili samplings and a scavenger hunt.

Professional carvers will be sculpting frozen masterpieces out of large blocks of ice on sidewalks throughout Downtown.

These businesses will be offering chili samples: Blue Rock Lounge, Della Ma’ Chris (BePlush), Dewey’s, George’s Tavern, Harbor Lite Yacht Club, InMoxicated, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Joey’s Yardarm, Marci’s on Main, Pepi’s Pub & Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Red Onion Cafe, Reefpoint Brewhouse and The Maple Table. There will also be a competition for best chili. Finished cards can be submitted for a chance to win a prize pack.

A chili and ice-themed scavenger hunt will take place in the windows of businesses. There is no cost to participate. Those who complete the hunt will receive a $5 downtown gift card.

Competition scorecards and scavenger hunt maps can be picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St., or at RacineDowntown.com.